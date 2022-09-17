Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPCA stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

