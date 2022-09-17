Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.