Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 17th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

IGD stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,750 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

