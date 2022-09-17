Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.