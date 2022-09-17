Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
