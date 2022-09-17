Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

