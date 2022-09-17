Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Achieves $615,516.42

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $615,516.42 and $895.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00172920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00281495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00750524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00601211 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00260678 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

