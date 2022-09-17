Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (VSP) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $101,128.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.73 or 1.00927306 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Vesper
Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Vesper Coin Trading
