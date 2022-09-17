Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.41

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.41 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.