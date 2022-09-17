Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,905. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.