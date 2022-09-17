Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 144,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 262,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65.

