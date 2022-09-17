VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.1%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.56. 26,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 30,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $444,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.