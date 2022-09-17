USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USDP stock remained flat at $4.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,650. The company has a market cap of $156.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 261.10% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 71.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

