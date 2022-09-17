Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 21.8%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 8,353,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,707,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Upland Resources Trading Down 21.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of £1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

About Upland Resources

(Get Rating)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

