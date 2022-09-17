Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,016,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
