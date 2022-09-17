Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,016,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

