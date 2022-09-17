United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $23.50 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

