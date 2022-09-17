United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UMC opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 212.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

