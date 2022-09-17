United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Further Reading
