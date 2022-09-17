Ultra Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $118.84 million and $1.54 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00603375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00261077 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.