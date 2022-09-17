Ultra Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $121.49 million and approximately $930,103.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00610705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00261449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00050646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

