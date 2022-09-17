Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

