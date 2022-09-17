U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Short Interest Update

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 691,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %

USPH traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 152,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

