Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 220,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

