TrueChain Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $174,074.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

