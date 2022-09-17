TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065322 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

