Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,290.00.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TPRKY opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $24.42.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

