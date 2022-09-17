Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,222,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,548,625. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Transocean by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,623 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

