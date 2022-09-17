Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 39,372 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical volume of 7,646 put options.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

