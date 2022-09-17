TOWER (TOWER) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $228,263.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 coins. TOWER’s official website is www.crazydefenseheroes.com. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

