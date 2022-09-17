Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,595 shares of company stock worth $2,301,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 233.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.