Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sells $11,940.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,879.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

Tiptree Price Performance

TIPT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 222,453 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.