Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.61 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

