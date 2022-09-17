Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TILCF remained flat at $4.61 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.20.
Till Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.