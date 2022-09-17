Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,274. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

