The Transfer Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $4.50 million and $184.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

