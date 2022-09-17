The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 104,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 49,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

