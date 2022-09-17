The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,689. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

