The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

