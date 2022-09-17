Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $322,135.49 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $322,135.49 and $46.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.00609679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00261179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009833 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

