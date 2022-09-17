TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Shares Down 8.2%

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
TeraGo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraGo (TRAGF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.