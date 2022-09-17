TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Shares Down 8.2%

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

