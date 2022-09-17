Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,705. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

