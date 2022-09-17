Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 43.4% in August

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

TEKK remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

