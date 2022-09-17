Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Teekay Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 539,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.