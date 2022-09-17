Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Teekay Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 539,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

About Teekay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 232.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,119 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Teekay by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 62,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

