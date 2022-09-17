Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 420 ($5.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 439.63. The company has a market cap of £611.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($9.91).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

