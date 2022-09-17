TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

TRP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,437,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

