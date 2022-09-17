Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider John J. Mulligan Sells 39,101 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. 4,790,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,738. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

