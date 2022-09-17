Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider John J. Mulligan Sells 39,101 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. 4,790,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,738. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
