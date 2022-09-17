Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,535. Talon 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

