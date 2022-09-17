T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

TMUS opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

