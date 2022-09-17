Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 540,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Down 2.9 %

Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,377. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

