Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

META traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

