Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $192,298.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,950,143 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

