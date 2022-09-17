Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,343.1 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $13.95 during trading on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVCBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

