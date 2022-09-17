SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
