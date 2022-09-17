SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.